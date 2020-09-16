KMRL kicks off eight Water Metro terminals' construction

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 16 (ANI): The construction of the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) kicked off on Wednesday with the construction of eight more terminals of the Kochi Water Metro, starting with piling work at Eloor here.

As per a statement from the KMRL, the eight new terminals in the new package are Eloor, Cheranelloor, South Chittoor, Ferry at Cochin Port Trust, Kumbalam, Kadamakkudy, Mulavukadu North, and Paliyamthuruthu.



"The new eight terminals will ensure connectivity between rural parts of Kochi and the mainland. The construction of the terminals are progressing at various locations and will be completed in early 2021 in a time-bound manner," the statement said.

According to the statement, the approximate size of each terminal will be about 2,500 square feet and are planned with all modern facilities for the passengers. With this, the total number of terminals under construction will be 16.

KMRL Managing Director Alkesh Kumar Sharma attended the ground-breaking ceremony at Eloor along with other senior officials. (ANI)

