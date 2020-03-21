KMRL reduces its services in view of COVID-19 pandemic

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to reduce the service of Kochi Metro from March 23 to 28 in an attempt to discourage non-essential travel during coronavirus spread.

"From Monday, March 23 to March 28 trains will run every twenty minutes during morning and evening while the headway will be one hour during day time. The last train will leave Thykoodam and Aluva Metro stations respectively at 10 pm. At present, the headway is Eight minutes during non-peak hours and Six minutes during peak hours," read a press note.

The KMRL has urged the Kochi Metro passengers to use the service only if it is essential.

''We urge the commuters to use Kochi Metro only if it is essential. The decision to cut down the trains is taken in line with the efforts of state and central governments to fight Corona," said KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma IAS in a press release.

He urged Kochiites to maintain a safe distance while traveling and to avoid standing in the trains during their travel. (ANI)

