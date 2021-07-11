K'nataka MP says her phone was tapped during JDS-Cong tenure, demands inquiry

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Karnataka MP Sumalatha Ambarish on Saturday claimed that her telephone was tapped under the Congress-JD(S) government in the state in 2018-19 and demanded an impartial inquiry into the same.



"The CBI reported that phones were tapped in 2018-19 and after that, I was approached to conduct an inquiry. During my election, the matter was peaked. CBI states it is a strong case and I will pursue it. I demand an impartial inquiry into it," Ambarish told ANI.

Ambarish, an actress-turned-politician, had been a surprise winner from Mandya in 2019, over JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. (ANI)

