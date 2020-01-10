'Know Your Army Mela' to be held in Goa on Jan 13-14

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): On the occasion of 72nd Army Day, a two-day 'Know your Army Mela 2020' event will be held at Campal Ground here.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the chief guest of the event, which will be held on January 13 and 14.

"During the event, activities like Army dog show, military and pipe band display, cultural Programme including Malkhamb and display of military equipment will be showcased for the public," a release said.

It added, "A mini obstacle course and selfie corner will also be set up for school children at the venue."

The event will be open for the public and spectators on a first come first serve basis on both days. (ANI)

