Knowledge movement to intensify our effort to become an Atmanirbhar Bharat: Sarbananda Sonowal

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, on Saturday called the students, the youth and the society to stir up a movement of knowledge for the benefit of humanity.

The Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, was speaking at the Silver Jubilee ceremonies of Lahowal College as well as at the Marisa Gaon Higher Secondary School in Dibrugarh.



Speaking on occasion, the Union Minister said, "Under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is moving ahead and working towards becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat. During this Amrit Kaal, we must hone our talent, enable our skills and master our dedication towards building a new India. We must build a movement of knowledge that will be instrumental in enriching our rich talent pool, so they can contribute meaningfully to building a new India."

Adding further, Sonowal said, "The role played by the educational institutions in building and intensifying this Knowledge Movement is immense as our youths are the most precious resource of our country. It is our duty; i.e., of the teachers, the parents, the society and the government, to create a conducive environment for education and knowledge so that our children gain the knowledge today and apply it to solve future problems. I call everyone of you, the students community and the teachers community, to join this endeavour with complete dedication and commitment in order to remain firmly on track to achieve our goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat at the end of this Amrit Kaal."

The events were also attended by Union Minister of State, Rameshwar Teli, MLA of Bihpuria, Amiya Kumar Bhuyan; Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation, Rituparna Baruah; Chairman, Assam Petrochemicals Corporation, Bikul Deka; Chairman of Dibrugarh Development Authority, Ashim Hazarika; along with the eminent personalities, teachers and students of the two institutions. (ANI)

