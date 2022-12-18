Knowledge Smart City to be built on 5,000 acres in UP at cost of $42 billion

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Team Yogi (Uttar Pradesh government), which has succeeded in garnering foreign investment for the state through its roadshows overseas, has signed an MoU with Austin University in San Francisco, USA, to build a Knowledge Smart City at the cost of $42 billion (about Rs 35,000 crore).

To be built on 5,000 acres of land, the Knowledge City will include the best universities of the world. Besides, Star Consortium will provide data centre and logistics services in the state whereas SLG will build Capital Data Center. With these investment proposals and MoUs, thousands of employment opportunities will be available to the people of the state.

It is notable that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of attracting investments of Rs 10 lakh crore through the Global Investors Summit to be held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow between February 10-12. To fulfil this goal, CM Yogi has sent 8 teams of ministers and officials to 18 countries to attract investment through road shows and trade shows.

The US-based Saloni Heart Foundation has also signed an MoU in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure and Industrial Development) Arvind Kumar in San Francisco, USA.

Informing about the project, Ashraf Ali Mustafa, President of Austin University, said that the best universities would engage in this project. This project is expected to completely change the picture of higher education in India and elsewhere.

At the same time, 3 MoUs were also signed with FalconX CEO Murali Chirala, which includes establishing a centre in Noida. Along with this, 2 investments of Rs 20 crore each will be made in Uttar Pradesh. FalconX is a fintech startup company. Its entrepreneurs have shown interest in setting up incubators and accelerator units under Invest UP.

The delegation met members of the global entrepreneurship organisation TiE and Indians who contributed to the creation of Silicon Valley in San Francisco. The delegation appealed to him to make Silicon Valley in UP so that Indians can also take advantage of it.



On the other hand, during the roadshow in Japan, Yukinori Kobe, director of Seiko Advance Limited, signed an MoU worth Rs 850 crore with the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a manufacturing unit in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Through this MoU, more than 200 employment opportunities will be created for the people of the state.

Singapore will invest for data centre

UPCIDA signed an agreement with Star Consortium Pvt. Ltd for data centre and logistic services in Uttar Pradesh. Through this MoU, an investment of Rs 2,000 crore will be made in Uttar Pradesh and hundreds of people will get employment opportunities in the state. Similarly, an MoU was signed with Singapore's SLG Capital for setting up a data centre in the state. With the investment of Rs 8,273 crore, the state will get employment opportunities along with technical growth.

Investment proposals worth thousands of crores of rupees from Germany, Belgium & Sweden

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal tweeted that his foreign tours were very successful in terms of attracting investments. He wrote, inspired by the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the action mantra of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the roadshows in Germany, Belgium and Sweden were highly successful. Withing 9 days Team Yogi toured 3 countries and investment proposals worth thousands of crores of rupees.

The Global Investors Summit 2023 is going to prove to be a great festival of prosperity from Sankalp to Siddhi (from pledge to the realisation of goals). With the cooperation and participation of the world's prestigious companies, the industrial and economic progress of New Uttar Pradesh of New India will become strong, inclusive and self-reliant. The global entrepreneurial community is welcoming the visionary thinking and commitment of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with open arms and the country is getting full support from the embassies and diplomats abroad, thanks to the efforts of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Deputy CM will hold roadshows in France on Monday

The round of roadshows and one-on-one business meetings in foreign countries will continue on December 19 as well. After the roadshow in the Netherlands, now Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and IT and Electronics Department Minister Yogendra Upadhyay will visit France on Monday and through the road show, the big companies here will be invited to invest in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

