Jacobite supporters arrested for occupying Piravom Church [Photo/ANI]
Jacobite supporters arrested for occupying Piravom Church [Photo/ANI]

Kochi: Administration takes control of St. Mary's Church, Jacobite priests arrested

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:19 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The local police here on Thursday took over the control of the St Mary's Church and evicted scores of Jacobites, who were protesting outside the worship place in Piravom.
A group of Jacobite priests, including priests at St. Mary's Church, were arrested by the police. Supporters of Jacobite faction had assembled at the church yesterday, to prevent Orthodox priests from offering prayers there.
"We have taken the key of the church. We will consult legal experts for further action. Whatever has been done till now is as per the directions of the court," said Ernakulam Collector S Suhas.
The Orthodox and Jacobite factions have been caught in a tussle over the possession of the church. Recently the apex court passed an order directing that the place of worship should be given to the Orthodox group.
On Thursday, scores of agitated Jacobite priests and its followers had locked themselves within the premises of the worship place and not allowing the other group to enter. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:31 IST

Gaya: Maoists torch down two vehicles engaged in road construction

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A JCB machine and a dumper truck engaged in the construction of road here, were torched down by Maoist on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:30 IST

Dantewada by-poll: Counting underway, Congress leading by over...

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Congress candidate Devti Karma is leading by a margin of over 4,100 votes in the Dantewada Assembly by-poll where counting was taken up on Friday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:20 IST

Blackbuck poaching: Salman Khan fails to appear before Jodhpur...

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday failed to appear before a Jodhpur court in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, citing his busy schedule.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:15 IST

Delhi Cong leader files contempt plea against DDA on Ravidas...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia on Friday filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court seeking action against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for demolishing Ravidas temple at Tughlakabad in South East Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:45 IST

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Federation urges govt to hasten efforts for...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Fishermen Federation has appealed to the Central government for taking speedy action for locating the fishermen who reportedly went missing after leaving on a boat from Oman Island.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:33 IST

Honey trap kingpin Shweta Jain wanted to become MP's top...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The members of alleged honey trapping case had big dreams as it's kingpin Shweta Vijay Jain wanted to become most powerful lobbyist of Madhya Pradesh, sources in the probe team revealed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:32 IST

NCP leader alleges of workers being detained ahead of Pawar's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawal Malik on Friday claimed that police have been detaining party leaders since last night in view of the workers' announcement to accompany their leader Sharad Pawar to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:31 IST

Russian women offered 'pind daan' in Bihar's Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Six Russian women have offered 'pinda daan', at Bihar's Gaya city for the salvation of their ancestors' soul.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:08 IST

Probe clears Dr Kafeel Khan in Gorakhpur children death case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College two years ago, has been cleared of charges of medical negligence, corruption and not performing his duty in the 2017 Gorakhpur children death case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:58 IST

Maharashtra: Police teams reach Sharad Pawar's residence, NCP...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Vinay Choubey and a team of police on Friday arrived at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence ahead of his visit to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in connection with a money

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:16 IST

Babri Masjid demolition case: Kalyan Singh to appear before court today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh is scheduled to appear before a CBI court in Lucknow on Friday in connection with a criminal case related to the Babri Masjid demolition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:08 IST

Delhi: 3 cops face departmental action for taking bribe, inquiry underway

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Three police officers including two head constables and one constable from a Special Staff Unit of South-East District were sent to district line for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakhs from a woman.

Read More
iocl