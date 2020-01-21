Kochi-based firm duped people over providing visas, founders absconding

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): A police complaint has been lodged against the founders of a Kochi-based company named George International for allegedly duping people by promising to provide visas to travel abroad in order to seek employment.

The visa applicants have staged a protest in front of the firm after its founders identified as George and Udayan found to absconding.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the company has defrauded Rs 6 crore from around 100 visa applicants. Around Rs 3 to 10 lakh have been defrauded from each applicant.

"There are people here who have been paying to George International since 2017 for jobs in Kuwait, Sharjah, and Canada. They had offered us a visa. But, we haven't seen the owners of this company for the past two months. They haven't shown any responsibility regarding the payment of money," one of the applicants, Elizabeth said.

"They don't give visas. We have no way left to recover our money. We paid them off by borrowing money. We are all worried about how the money will be recovered," she added.

Another applicant, Raji Gopalakrishnan told ANI that as many as 200 people staged the protest outside the firm on Monday. "We were not allowed to enter inside due to police force deployment," she said. (ANI)

