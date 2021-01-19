Kochi court dismisses bail plea of 2 accused in actress attack case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 19 (ANI): The additional special sessions court here dismissed the bail applications of accused Sunil Kumar and Manikandan in the actress attack case.

The court posted the application of prosecution seeking to cancel the bail granted to accused actor Dileep in the case to Thursday.

The court will issue an order tomorrow on the plea of accused actor Dileep that demanding witness Vipin Lal's examination not be held until he is sent back to jail alleges that his release from Viyyur Central Jail in 2018 was against norms.

An actress, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. She later escaped. Malayalam actor Dileep is an accused in the case. (ANI)