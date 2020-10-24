Kochi court dismisses prosecution's plea to stop trial in actor attack case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 23 (ANI): A trial court in Kochi on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the prosecution in the actor attack case seeking to stop the proceedings to provide it an opportunity to approach the Kerala High Court seeking transfer of the trial to another court.

The prosecution had last week filed a plea in the trial court seeking to stop proceedings of the trial providing an opportunity to the prosecution to approach the High Court to transfer the trial of the case to any other court claiming the court is "highly biased".

"Court had made certain remarks and allegations against Prosecution and against the Special Public Prosecutor. When the Prosecutor tried to ascertain, this court again made derogatory remarks and comments against the Special Public Prosecutor," said that plea filed by Special Public Prosecutor A Suresan.



The petition had further said that the conduct of this court is highly biased, which is detrimental to the judicial system and to the entire prosecution.

"The prosecution believes that justice will be denied to the victim if this case is tried before this court. The prosecution honestly believes that the prosecution, as well as the victim, will not get fair trial and justice from this court," the plea had said.

The prosecution had submitted that it will be put to great hardship and irreparable injury if the petition is not allowed.

An actor, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. She later escaped. Malayalam actor Dileep is an accused in the case. (ANI)

