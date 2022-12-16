Kochi Customs seizes gold worth Rs 46 lakh; one held

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Customs Department on Friday seized over 1000 gram of gold worth Rs 46.50 lakh from a passenger at the Kochi airport in Kerala.

As per officers of the Kochi Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) batch, the passenger was intercepted at the green channel with gold capsules concealed in his body while coming from Sharjah to Kochi via flight G9 426.

The officials have arrested the passenger who has been identified as Thrissur resident Riyaz.

They informed about the recovery and seizure of four capsules of gold, weighing 1,181 grams, concealed inside his body in compound form.

Details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on December 8, the Customs officials seized 140 grams of gold worth Rs 6.50 lakh rupees from a passenger at Kochi airport, while 1,192 grams of gold worth Rs 48.5 lakh was seized at the airport by the AIU. (ANI)