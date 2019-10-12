Demolition expert Sharath B Sarwate visited Maradu flat in Ernakulum on Friday
Kochi : Demolition expert Sharath B Sarwate visits Maradu flats

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:36 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Government-appointed demolition expert, Sharath B Sarwate, along with 11-member technical committee team visited the Holy Faith residential building in Maradu area on Friday in connection with its demolition.

On May 8, the Supreme Court ordered the State government to demolish the buildings violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. Further, the court had on September 23, reprimanded the government for not acting on its order and allegedly allowing multi-storey buildings to come up illegally in the coastal zone and said it will fix responsibility on the erring officials involved in such kind of construction.

Sarwate took stock of the ground situation, inspecting the building and adjoining areas along with other experts and officials.

Meanwhile, the three-member committee, which will decide the compensation to be given to the owners of the Maradu flats, held a meeting in Kochi on Thursday and decided to grant additional time for submission of ownership documents.

In the last week of September, the Supreme Court had ordered interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks.

As many as 400 flats will be demolished on the court's order. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:54 IST

Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra, south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:35 IST

PM Modi receives Chinese Pres for Day 2 of Mamallapuram Summit

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received Chinese President Xi Jinping at Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa here for the second day of the informal summit.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:09 IST

Mamallapuram Summit Day 2: Xi reaches venue for talks with Modi

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday reached the Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa for the second day of the informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:05 IST

Telangana: Police bust brothel house, five arrested

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Malkajgiri zone police has busted a racket of interstate human traffickers after launching decoy operation on Thursday night.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:05 IST

Leading by example, Narendra Modi puts out video of plogging to...

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Ahead of his second round of informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to plogging at a beach here on Saturday morning and called on people to "ensure our public places are clean and tidy."

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 09:50 IST

Ministers reaping benefits of public welfare scheme, it is...

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party has alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP government is looting public money by "reaping benefits of social welfare schemes meant for poor to its ministers and party workers".

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 09:50 IST

Haryana Assembly elections: BJP to release poll manifesto on Sunday

New Delhi (India), Oct 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be releasing its manifesto for the Haryana assembly elections on Sunday, in the presence of state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other senior leaders of the party.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 09:41 IST

TDP govt left behind massive liabilities, indulged in financial...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has accused the former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government of financial indiscipline and said that the present government has to do damage control because of the same.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 09:29 IST

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'poor' category

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Smog and dust can be seen in the parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad on Saturday, as air quality in a number of areas fell to the 'poor' category.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 09:19 IST

Mahabalipuram Summit: Modi, Xi to hold delegation-level talks on Day 2

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): After their "very open and cordial" talks on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet again today in the seaside town of Mahabalipuram near Chennai to continue their talks, which will be followed by delegation-

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 07:50 IST

J-K: Pink vehicles launched for women and girls in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In a bid to provide safe and dignified travel option to women and girls, the district administration here in association with the Motor Vehicle Department launched six pink vehicles to mark the International Girl Child Day, 2019.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 07:40 IST

J-K govt seeks options from state service employees on choice of...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has sought options from the state service employees on choice of posting to the successor Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

