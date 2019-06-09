Kochi: Four suspected of Nipah virus discharged from isolation ward

Kochi (Kerala)[India], June 9 (ANI): Scaling down the fear of Nipah virus that gripped Kerala, four suspected cases of Nipah virus who had been kept in the isolation ward at Kalamassery Medical College, have been shifted to the observation ward here on Sunday.

"Of the 11 suspected cases of Nipah virus who were admitted in the isolation ward at Kalamassery Medical College, four patients have been shifted to the observation ward after their condition improved significantly," Kerala government in its latest health bulletin said.

The condition of the seven who are still in the isolation ward is stable. However, over 325 people who are in contact with the virus affected patients are under the surveillance of the doctors, it further said.

Various medical experts from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and NIMHANS are examining the current situation in the state and are handling the sanitation drive.

According to the officials, while Nipah helpline has received 39 calls on Saturday itself, a total of 557 phone calls were received by the control room so far.

The training programmes that are being given at the block level will be expanded to the panchayat and municipal levels to fight the Nipah virus, it added.

On June 4, a 23-old-man had tested positive for Nipah virus infection, which killed 17 people in Kerala last year.

As of now, a total of 15 people are under observation in the state.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja had on Friday met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and discussed the status and preparedness of her state for containment and management of Nipah Virus disease.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan had on June 4 said that the Centre had rushed a team of doctors to Kerala for investigation in the wake of the scare of Nipah virus.

Nipah virus is transmitted from animals to humans and then spreads through people to people contact, causing respiratory illness. Its symptoms include fever, muscle pain, headache, fever, dizziness and nausea. (ANI)

