Kochi: Indian Navy helicopters deployed to extinguish fire at Brahmapuram waste plant

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 7 (ANI): As the efforts to put out the fire at the Kochi waste dump yard in Brahmapuram continued on Monday, the Indian Navy deployed its helicopters to douse the massive fire.

As per information, the fire incident broke out on March 2 and has still not been extinguished completely.

Earlier on Saturday, the Kerala government held a meeting and decided to explore a flooding approach to extinguish the ongoing fire which broke at the Brahmapuram waste plant in Ernakulam District on Thursday, an official statement said.



An official statement from the State Government stated that the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Kerala discussed the ongoing efforts and options available for extinguishing the fire.

The meeting on the ongoing Brahmapuram fire incident was attended by senior officers of the government of Kerala, and other state and Central agencies.

Following the incident, the rescue operation was started under which over 5000 litres of water were sprayed in active fire zones.

On Sunday another meeting was held at Kochi by Kerala Health Minister Veena George and Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev with Ernakulam District Administration officials on this matter.

Congress workers on Monday marched to the Kochi Corporation Office as part of the protest seeking a High Court-monitored probe into the fire incident. (ANI)

