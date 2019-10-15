Kochi Maradu flats demolition case: 3 taken into custody for granting permission for flats construction

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Three persons were taken into custody by the Crime Branch under the Prevention of Corruption Act, including former Maradu Panchayat Secretary Mohammed Ashraf for allegedly granting permission to construct flats.

On 8th May, a court had ordered Kerala government to demolish the flats as they were in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

Further, the court had on September 23, reprimanded the government for not acting on its order and allegedly allowing multi-storey buildings to come up illegally in the coastal zone and said it will fix responsibility on the erring officials involved in such kind of construction.

The Supreme Court had ordered interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks. (ANI)

