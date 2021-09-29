Kochi: Medical evacuation with helicopter on high seas undertaken with Indian navy and Coast Guard

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): In a coordinated operation between the Indian navy and the Coast guard, a medical evacuation on the high seas was undertaken in Kochi on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Defence.

The coordinated operation was undertaken by headquarters Southern Naval Command (SNC), using Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), from Merchant Vessel MV Lyric Poet.

SNC received input regarding a suspected COVID-19 positive case of a Phillipino male crew from Coast Guard Headquarters.



The Merchant Vessel's (MV) local agent intimated that the medical condition of the Chief Officer, Michel John Abaygar was severely deteriorating with depleting oxygen levels and required immediate medical evacuation.

An ALH was immediately launched from INS Garuda to undertake the Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) from onboard the MV which was en route from Gibraltar to Machong. The pilots of the helicopter displaying tremendous skill and professionalism successfully completed the mission in adverse weather conditions and ensured safe evacuation of the patient.

The patient was brought to INS Garuda and transferred to the Naval Hospital, INHSSanjivini, for further medical assistance adhering to all COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

