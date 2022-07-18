Kochi metro organises Jazz music night for German musicians

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and Goethe-Zentrum jointly organised a Jazz music night on Sunday evening of famous German musician Stephanie Lottermoser in Kochi.

This was organised to encourage German artists.

Apart from Stephanie Lottermoser, other Jazz artists such as Alex Eckert, Achim Seifert, Silvan Strauss participated in the music night.

Stephanie Lottermoser is one of the best-known jazz musicians in Germany. In her mixture of jazz, soul, funk and pop and the combination of saxophone playing and singing, she has developed her own musical language.

Goethe-Zentrum who is one of the organisers of this program is a non-profit German cultural institution with a worldwide network and is engaged in the promotion of the German language outside Germany. It has two branches in Kerala i.e. Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

