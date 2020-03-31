Kochi Metro to remain closed till April 14

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Kochi Metro services will remain shut till April 14, in view of the countrywide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, KMRL Managing Director, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, said on Tuesday.

"Kochi Metro services will remain closed till April 14, in view of the nationwide lockdown aimed at combating COVID-19. This has been done to make sure that people stay at home and practice social distancing," Sharma said.

Kerala has recorded 202 confirmed cases, out of which 19 people have recovered, while one has lost his life.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total confirmed cases in the country rose to 1,251 on Tuesday. (ANI)

