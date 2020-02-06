Kochi Naval Aircraft Yard celebrates diamond jubilee

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Naval Aircraft Yard has celebrated its diamond jubilee and commemorated the 60 years of service by Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command at the naval base in Kochi.

A Naval Aviation History Cell 'Udaan' which depicts the milestones achieved by NAY, Kochi in the past six decades since the Naval Air Arm was established was also inaugurated by the Commander-in-Chief, to mark the occasion on February 5.

Commodore Ramesh Menon, Commodore Superintendent (CS) of the Yard addressed the gathering on the occasion and outlined key achievements.

The event was attended by more than 600 serving and retired personnel including many of the former Commodore Superintendent, retired service and civilian personnel of the Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi.

As part of the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations, a seminar on 'Indigenisation through Innovation for Naval Air Arm' as well as an Aviation Exposition are scheduled to be held on February 10 and 11, 2020 respectively. (ANI)

