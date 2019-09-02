Kochi: Onam celebrations begin for harvest festival

[{249d47f9-ff28-4992-abb0-17f25963001d:intradmin/onam_2_jctGv38.JPG}]

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Celebrations for Onam, the annual harvest festival began here with great fervour.

An event to celebrate the 10-day long festival was inaugurated by a lamp lightening ceremony presided by MLA Anoop Jacob.

The festival that began on September 1 feature numerous festivities such as boat races, flower arrangement, tug of war, and various dances including mask dance, martial arts and folk dance.

The celebration parade featured marching elephants, drum beats music, folk art forms and colourfully dressed people wearing masks.

Jacob said, "The whole tradition of Kerala comes alive during Onam. The rally here features the participation of people from all sections of the society, irrespective of caste and religion. Malayalis unite for the celebrations and this is the biggest message for Onam."

The festival is celebrated to commemorate the Great King Mahabali, who according to the legends is said to visit Kerala on this of this auspicious occasion.

