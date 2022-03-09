Kochi Police starts 'Claim Your Public Place' campaign giving message to women that the city is safe

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Kochi Police started a campaign on International Women's Day as 'Claim Your Public Place'. As part of the campaign, being held from March 8 to 10, the police will campaign at three different places in Kochi city to give a message to women that the city and its public places are safe and to encourage nightlife.



The campaign has started tonight at Queen's walkway in Kochi with programs conducted by the Kochi police itself.

CH Nagaraju IPS, Kochi City Police Commissioner, "On March 8, 9 and 10, the Kochi Police are conducting 'Claim Your Public Place' campaign on three various places in Kochi which is now started on the occasion of International Women's Day in Queen's walkway. There will be police protection from 7 pm to 1 am. Women in particular should come. Come alone or with their children, family or friends. We guarantee their protection. Come and enjoy public places, claim your public places. This kochi city is very safe. All public places are very safe. Please come out and enjoy your public places."

He added, "We will do every Friday after these three days on a weekly basis. That too from 7 pm to 1 am. It will slowly expand, based on the public response. It is also intended to encourage nightlife." (ANI)

