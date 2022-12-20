Kochi: Three arrested for assaulting police officers during WC final celebrations

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 20 (ANI): Three people were arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer on Sunday after the World Cup celebrations turned violent in Kaloor in Kochi, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the three accused abused and assaulted the officer, while the police were trying to disperse the people who were celebrating at Kaloor in Kochi.



The three accused were identified as Arun George, Sarath, and Rivin, and were arrested by Ernakulam North Police. Cases have been registered under sections 294(b), 323, 332, 353, 341, 143, 147 r/w, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Monday, as Argentina lifted the cup the youths came to the road screaming and blocking the traffic.

Two police personnel from Ernakulam North police station, who were on patrol duty, asked them to move away from the road, which infuriated them.





Libin Raj, an on-duty officer, was assaulted by the fans after he questioned their action and tried to disperse them. Meanwhile, another police officer also sustained blows while trying to save Libin.

Following the incident, more police personnel arrived at the scene. According to the Ernakulam North Police, the accused were drunk at the time of the incident.



Earlier on Sunday, Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup downing France 4-2 on penalties after the two teams were locked at 3-3 at the time of extra time.

Messi scored two goals while French striker Kylian Mbappe picked up a hat-trick in a losing cause.

Argentina won its third World Cup and its first since 1986. (ANI)

