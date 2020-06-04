Kodagu district Congress files complaint against woman for 'derogatory comments' against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): Kodagu district Congress unit filed a complaint on Thursday against a woman for making "derogatory comments" on Facebook against AICC President Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and Prophet Paigambar, as per the Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) acknowledgement copy.

However, the woman deleted her posts later.

In her posts she wrote, "At least open the bars, or else its hard luck if somebody goes to another country's bar and get one more dancer."

Another post read, "Why Antonia Myno refused to do a DNA test of her son to identify her husband's body. Probably there should be several artists' hands behind Rahul Vincis sculpture."

The political party filed the complaint at Karnataka's Kushalnagar town police station. (ANI)

