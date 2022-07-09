footer close header add
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI)
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Kolhapur couple uses water tanker for marriage procession to highlight water crises in the city

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2022 19:08 IST


Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Highlighting the ongoing water crisis situation in Kolhapur, a newlywed couple from the city chose to take out their marriage procession (Baaraat) on a water tanker on Thursday.
The couple has vowed to not embark on their honeymoon till the crisis is resolved.

The groom, Vishal Kolekar (32) and the bride, Aparna got married on Thursday and cited irregular water supply in Maharashtra's Kolhapur as the reason for riding a water tanker instead of a car for their marriage procession taking out their marriage procession.

A banner hung on the vehicle with a message saying that the couple will not go on their honeymoon till the water supply issue is resolved in their locality. (ANI)

