Kolhapur: Darul Uloom Madrasa opens its doors for flood-affected people

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Daroom Uloom Madrasa in Shiroli opened its doors for the flood-affected victims of the region and is providing round the clock relief and essentials to the people from nearby villages, doctors of the Madrasa trust said on Sunday.

"We are a team of 5-6 doctors here. All of us are giving four hours of duty here. Several people of Shiroli whose homes have been flooded are here. We are doing as much as we can to help the Muslims and non-Muslims alike," Dr Imtiyaaz told ANI here.

"All help to the flood-affected people is being provided by the Madrasa trust here," he added.

The Madrasa has opened its gate since August 5, when the incessant rains and floods hit the region.

A victim of the flood who has been living in the Madrasa thanked the members for their dedication and commitment in helping the people from the region.

"I along with four of my friends had gone to Pune. When we came back, the area was flooded. So we were roaming here and there. My Muslim friends brought me here. Several people of nearby villages are also here. There are approximately 900 people here. They are looking after breakfast and all. We did not get any help from the government but our Muslim brothers helped us a lot," a local who has been living in the Madrasa for the past two days said.

Earlier on Friday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had rescued close to 2,000 people from Kolhapur district.

104 teams of different agencies along with 182 boats are in operation in Sangli and Kolhapur districts, according to the Divisional Commissioner's office here.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had visited Kolhapur and Sangli and taken stock of the situation.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall from Monday onwards in the five districts of the division. (ANI)

