Kolkata: 1 held with fake currency notes worth Rs 1.92 lakh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Anti-FICN team of Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested a man in Malda after fake currency notes to the tune of Rs 1,92,000 was recovered from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Yusuf Sekh (21), a resident of Baishnabnagar's Kumbhira village in Malda. He was incepted by anti-FICN officials near Babu Ghat bus stand in Maidan with 96 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination.

"On 17.08.19 at about 22:05 hrs, the Anti-FICN team of STF, Kolkata intercepted one Malda based FICN Racketeer from Strand road near Babu Ghat bus Stand under Maidan PS area along with a seizure of huge amount of Counterfeit Indian Currency Notes amounting to Rs 1,92,000 of denominations (Rs 2000 x 96 pcs) from his possession," STF said in a statement.

Sekh has been booked under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank-notes), 489C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code.

He will be produced before Calcutta Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court today. (ANI)

