A consignment weighing of seven packets with over 14 thousand 'Yaba' tablets was seized from the two accused. Photo/ANI
Kolkata: 14,000 Yaba tablets seized, 2 held

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:07 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): In an anti-narcotic drive, Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Friday arrested two persons and seized seven packets of Amphetamine, commonly known as 'Yaba' in South Port police station area here.
The accused have been identified as, Mohammad Ismail Hossain (43), a Bangladeshi national and Kariful Sheikh (36) a resident of Malda, said the police.
On Friday, acting on source-based information, a team of STF nabbed the two persons at Durgapur Siding Road besides Garden Reach Majerhat Flyover.
Seven packets of Narcotic Drugs i.e Amphetamines commonly known as 'YABA' consisting of 14000 tablets were seized from their possession. The consignment weighed around 1.50 kilograms.
The accused were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and will be produced before NDPS Court in Bichar Bhawan on Saturday.
Yaba is a narcotic drug which is a combination of Methamphetamine and caffeine. The narcotic drug is banned in India. (ANI)

