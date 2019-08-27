Heroin worth eight lakh was recovered from the drug peddlers in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Heroin worth eight lakh was recovered from the drug peddlers in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Kolkata: 2 drug peddlers arrested, heroin worth 8 lakh seized

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:26 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested two Assam-based drug peddlers and seized more than two kilograms of heroin from their possession.
According to the officials, the accused have been identified as Joygopal Debnath (34) and Hussain Ahmed (40).
"Based on a tip-off, the accused were arrested at 4.45 pm by the police for possessing heroin of 2.147 kilograms worth over eight lakh while they were coming to Kolkata in a private car," the police said.
An investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:08 IST

Defence Ministry clears proposal for repair and construction...

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): In a significant development, the Defence Ministry has approved Army's proposal to allow construction and repair of 130 Army schools across the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:58 IST

Gujarat: Naxal leader Kobad Ghandy sent to police remand till Aug 31

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Surat Court on Tuesday sent Naxal leader Kobad Ghandy to police remand till August 31.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:55 IST

ONGC CMD honoured with Distinguished Fellowship of IOD, 2019

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Shashi Shanker was honored with the Distinguished Fellowship of the Institute of Directors (IOD), 2019 during the 29th Institute of Directors (IOD) Annual Day Ceremony.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:44 IST

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing due to signs of smoke in cockpit

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): An Indigo flight bound for Hyderabad had to make an emergency landing after the pilots noticed signs of smoke in the cockpit during the descent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:42 IST

Home Minister Shah assured that Centre will look into Ravidas...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 27 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the party that the Centre would consider its appeal to reconstruct the Guru Ravidas temple at its original location in Tughlaqabad. Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:41 IST

World can leverage from India's demographic dividend: Union...

Kazan [Russia], Aug 27 (ANI): Nations can leverage India's demographic dividend for strengthening their respective economies, said Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey on Tuesday at a Ministers' Summit held during WorldSkills Competition 2019 in Kazan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:40 IST

UP: Moradabad School Bus Transport Association announces two-day strike

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Due to simmering discontent among the bus drivers, Moradabad School Bus Transport Association on Tuesday announced a two-day strike opposing Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Act for schools vehicles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:38 IST

Congress slams RBI Governor, terms him as pliant

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday slammed RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das over the central bank's decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, saying an "obliging, pliant" RBI Governor has done what none of his predecessors was willing to do.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:37 IST

SpiceJet pilot suspended for 6 months for runway incursion

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday suspended SpiceJet pilot Vikram Singh Chauhan for six months over a runway incursion at Ahmedabad airport in July.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:33 IST

India pledges to restore 50 lakh hectares of degraded land by...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Underlining that desertification is a worldwide problem, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that India will aim to convert degraded land of nearly 50 lakh hectares to fertile land by 2030.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:32 IST

J-K: Terrorists abduct and kill 2 civilians in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Bodies of two civilians were found in Lachi Top Behak forest area in Tral here on Tuesday, a day after they were kidnapped by unidentified terrorists from the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:24 IST

Aligarh DM orders magisterial inquiry into charter plane crash case

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh on Tuesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into Aligarh chartered service plane crash case.

Read More
iocl