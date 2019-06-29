Three people arrested by Kolkata police for allegedly assaulting Suman Kumari. Photo/ANI


Kolkata: 3 arrested for allegedly assaulting national level boxer Suman Kumari

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 02:52 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 29 (ANI): State police arrested three men for allegedly assaulting National level boxer Suman Kumari.
Earlier, Suman had alleged she was assaulted and beaten up by an unknown man on Friday morning in Mominpur.
A case has been registered against the accused and investigations are underway.
This is the second such incident in a month from the state capital.
Earlier, seven people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly chasing and attacking model-turned-actor Ushoshi Sengupta, and vandalising the app-based cab she was travelling in.
Sengupta was attacked at 11.40 pm on June 17 when she was travelling with her friend in an Uber cab. The Miss India Universe 2010 posted on social media about the incident alleging that a gang of miscreants tried to drag her out from the cab.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

