Kolkata: 50-year-old Ajanta Circus returns after Covid hiatus

South Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 24 (ANI): Ajanta Circus, one of the most famous circuses in India, which has been entertaining the audience for the last 50 years, has resumed its shows after a long, Covid-induced break.

The manager of the Ajanta Circus, Sujit Ghosh, however, told ANI that the circus isn't as popular as before with the current generation.



"The circus first lost its popularity due to various restrictions on the use of animals. Then the pandemic made things even worse for us," he added.

Ghosh, who has been associated with the circus for the last 22 years, said, "Due to the ban on the use wildlife for circus shows and the strict of labour laws, our circus does not attract as much audience as before. Also, our international artists have not been able to join us due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, we have now resumed the process of getting viss and passports arranged for them. They will be back very soon."



Ghosh said although it was a big challenge to keep the circus group afloat during the dark Covid days, he was happy people still have an interest for the shows of Ajanta Circus.

"It was a big challenge for us to bring back the circus after Covid but the people of Kolkata still have a lot of interest for our shows. They are attending our shows and deriving the same enjoyment as before. We hope to make good business in the coming days," he said.

He urged children to shun mobile phones and TV and watch the circus.



"Nowadays children derive their regular dose of entertainment only from mobile phones and television. I would request them, as well as their parents, to come and watch the circus. It will be a different experience for them, as much as being an enjoyable one," he said.

On the ticket prices and show timings, Ghosh said, "Tickets are priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs300 and Rs400. We have also introdiced a system of booking the tickets online. It will spare the audience the hassle for queuing up for tickets. Wevare currently holding three shows -- at 1 pm, 4 pm, and 7 pm respectively," he said.



By the looks of it, the audience, especially children, seemed to lap up every bit of the circus show, he said, more shows should be organised to revive the dying interest in circus shows.

A child, who attended the circus show, said, "I loved all the items in the circus show. But I liked the fire dance the most."

"We only see such things on TV. It was thrilling to watch it for real today," another child said. (ANI)