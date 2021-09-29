Kolkata, adjoining areas likely to receive intense rainfall today: IMD

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department has predicted an intense spell of rain or thundershower accompanied with gusty wind over Kolkata and adjoining areas during the next 3-4 hours as cyclonic storm 'Gulab' is likely to reach the West Bengal coast on Wednesday.



"An intense spell of rain or thundershower accompanied with gusty wind 30-40 kmph is likely to continue over Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, east and west Midnapur, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum districts of West Bengal during next 3-4 hours from 0700 hours IST of today the 29th September' 2021," the IMD said.

Earlier on Saturday director of IMD Kolkata GK Das informed that the cyclonic storm Gulab is likely to reach the West Bengal coast around September 29.

"South Bengal is likely to have enhanced weather activity particularly in terms of heavy rainfall and wind on September 28-29. Heavy rainfall is expected over Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly on September 28," Das said. (ANI)

