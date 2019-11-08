Kolkata: Army chief visits Eastern Command

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited Eastern Command of the Indian Army in Kolkata here.

During his visit, General Rawat interacted with officers and soldiers at the Eastern Command Headquarters.

On Thursday, the Army chief also held detailed discussions with senior military and civil officials including Chairman of Ceasefire Monitoring Group and Nagaland Governor on the security situation in the hinterland and along the borders.

General Rawat also met 'Spear Corps' of the Indian Army at Dimapur. (ANI)

