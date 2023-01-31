Kolkata: Assam-based counterfeit currency racket busted, 2 held

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Anti-FICN team of Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two Assam-based counterfeit currency racketeers from Dufferin Road of central Kolkata, informed police.

Huge quantities of high-quality counterfeit Indian currencies were recovered from the accused during the search.

Acting on a tip-off, a total of 2,000 pieces of Rs 500 rupee amounting to Rs 10 lakh were recovered from their possession, informed police on Monday.



The arrested person have been identified as Abdul Rejjak Khan (40) and Shahar Ali (43). Both the accused are notorious fake currency smugglers and are the residents of Barpeta district of Assam.

While Khan is a resident of Shawrachara village under Kalgachia police station area, Ali is a resident of Satra Kanara village under Baghbar police station.

A case has been registered under sections 120B, 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The detainees were arrested on Monday evening and will be produced before the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Bankshall Court on Tuesday during court hours. (ANI)

