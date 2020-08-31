Kolkata based doctor to represent India in international virtual conference on "Patient Safety"

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A Kolkata based doctor, Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick working in a private hospital here will be representing India during an international virtual conference on "Patient Safety" which will be held on September 2.

Along with India, six countries will also be participating including Australia, Italy, Malawi and Sweden.

Dr. Subhrojyotu will be speaking on "An audit study to improve the quality of prescriptions from a tertiary care private hospital of Eastern India."

"It's an honour to represent India internationally. The ongoing pandemic has changed the scenario. Though I am participating virtually but it still matters when a name of an Indian Doctor comes while representing their own country on an international level, it is a proud moment for me," said Dr Bhowmick.

Currently, Dr Bhowmick is treating patients in a private hospital in Kolkata and even providing training to the volunteers on collecting swabs for COVID-19 testing.

Though he himself is fighting COVID-19 and is currently receiving treatment for it. At the same time, he is waiting for September 2 when he will be attending the conference from the hospital ward itself. (ANI)

