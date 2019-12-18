Kolkata: CBI arrests director of Ponzi company

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): CBI has arrested Nanda Chanda, director of Amanat Group of companies, after finding the company to be a ponzi company from Kolkata.

During the investigation, the probe agency found that Chanda illegally collected Rs 3 crore from different investors under various fraudulent schemes on the assurance of paying high returns on such investments upon maturity.

Chanda was produced before the court that remanded him to CBI Custody till December 19. (ANI)

