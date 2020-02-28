Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Sessions Court of Calcutta convicted two accused persons under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a money laundering case related to terror financing.
The Sessions Court convicted Sajid, a Bangladesh national and a member of Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen (Bangladesh) operating in India and Md Burhan SK, an Indian national, in connection with the case.
JMB is a terrorist group operating from Bangladesh. (ANI)
Kolkata court convicts two in connection with money laundering, terror financing
ANI | Updated: Feb 28, 2020 15:33 IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Sessions Court of Calcutta convicted two accused persons under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a money laundering case related to terror financing.