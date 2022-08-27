Kolkata Customs intercepts passengers with foreign-origin gold bar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 27 (ANI): Kolkata customs officers intercepted a passenger on Friday with a foreign-origin gold bar worth Rs 77,21,280 at NSCBI airport.

The intercepted male passenger arrived from Mumbai.

Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers found a five-piece (1,466.53 gms) of 24K foreign origin Gold bar worth Rs 77,21,280/- after the search of suspected passengers at the domestic arrival of NSCBI airport.

Kolkata Customs acted on intelligence after which passenger seizures were effected by AIU.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)