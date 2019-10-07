A grand 'Balakot Airstrike' themed tableau at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. (Photo/ANI)
Kolkata: Durga Puja pandal showcases 'Balakot airstrike' themed tableau

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:40 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): One of the Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata has come up with a unique theme which has managed to attract the eyeballs of the visitors. The uniqueness of this pandal is its concept - Balakot Airstrike!
The pandal has models like a fighter plane, mannequins of Army personnel and a statue of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
A life-size tableau presented at the Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata showcased the Indian Armymen killing the terrorists. Some terrorists dressed in black clothes are depicted to be attacking the soldiers.
Speaking to ANI, Youth president of Young Boys Club, Vikrant Singh, which has organised this theme-based pandal, said, "We have tried to recreate the entire scene of Balakot airstrike. As we all know in the month of February Indian Air Force went deep inside Pakistan and destroyed the terrorist location in Balakot. At that time we decided to salute our soldiers and encourage them and convey a message to the entire country that our soldiers did a remarkable job."
The aim of establishing this theme-based pandal is to salute the valour of the Indian Air Force and Indian Army.
"In this pandal, we have shown Indian soldiers on one side and Pakistan terrorists on the other side. We have tried to show how the Indian Army is fighting with the terrorists. We have also portrayed a statue of Abhinandan ji who went deep inside Pakistan and came back to India. We have portrayed his figure here to salute him. We have also put up a model of MiG 21 Bison fighter jet," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:30 IST

