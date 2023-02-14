Kolkata: ED arrests two in illegal forex trading in TPG Global

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 14 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with its probe into the illegal forex trading in TPG Global FX, an official statement here said.

The accused were identified as Prasenjit Das and Shailesh Kumar.

The ED had initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by Kolkata Police under various sections of IPC against the accused.

According to the ED, the investigation has established that Prasenjit Das and Shailesh Kumar Pandey defrauded the public under the guise of making investments in forex trading by using the platform of TPG Global FX.



Further, after collecting a substantial amount from the public in the accounts of the dummy firms, such funds were layered and transferred to companies in which the accused persons were the director and subsequently such funds were used in the purchase of movable, immovable properties for personal benefits, said the ED statement.

Since Shailesh Kumar Pandey and Prasenjit Das were in Judicial Custody of Kolkata Police, ED filed applications for the production of both before the Ld Special Court, PMLA, at Kolkata, the ED statement said.

Aggrieved by the order of rejection of the production warrant and petitions for custodial interrogation of the accused person, ED filed a revisional application before Calcutta High Court.

Calcutta High Court remanded the accused to ED and also directed to produce the said accused before Ld Special Court, PMLA.

Accordingly, both have been arrested under PMLA and produced before the Special Court, PMLA, wherein the Ld. Special Court grants ED custody of both the accused till February 23. (ANI)

