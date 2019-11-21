Kolkata: ED raids 5 locations in connection with Rose Valley scam

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at five different locations here on Thursday in connection with Rose Valley Scam.

The Rose Valley financial scandal is a major scam caused by the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by Rose Valley Group.

The scam allegedly involves several key leaders from the Trinamool Congress.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

