Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:47 IST

Maharashtra: BJP MLA dresses up as 'Potraj' to protest against...

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Sudhakar Bhalerao, the BJP sitting MLA from Udgir here dressed up as an avatar of Lord Vishnu -- Potraj -- on Thursday to showcase his displeasure with the party on not being given a ticket for the upcoming polls in the state.