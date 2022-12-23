Kolkata forum stages protest, demands pending govt exams be held Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 23 (ANI): Members of Durniti Mukti Manch, an apolitical forum, staged a demonstration in front of the PSC (Public Service Commission) Bhawan in Kolkata on Wednesday, putting forward multiple demands, including holding government exams pending for several years.

The convener of Durniti Mukti Manch, Indrajit Ghosh, told ANI, "For the last four years, no recruitment has been made for vacant government posts. Many aspirants, who have already qualified for the exam, have not been recruited in WBCS, Miscellany, ICDS supervisor posts."



He demanded new notification of exams at the earliest.

The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal continues to be under Opposition fire over the alleged involvement of several of its heavyweight leaders and ministers in TET and SSC recruitment 'scams'.

Ghosh said, "Our movement (on the alleged scams) will be two-pronged -- legal and demonstrative." (ANI)

