Kolkata: Four persons held with cache of amphetamines worth Rs 80 lakh

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:32 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Four persons were arrested on Friday by a Special Task Force (STF) team of Kolkata police in alleged possession of over 23 kgs amphetamines which costs Rs 80 lakh.
The arrested persons were identified as PH Esha Ali (28), Shalaodin (34), Sagar Dey (34) and Uttam Sen (48). The former two are natives of Manipur while remaining hail from Nagaland.
On August 23, acting on credible source information, at about 7:05 am one Assam registration vehicle along with four persons was intercepted near Syed Baba Mazar ground under Maidan police station area, the STF said.
While searching the vehicle on grounds of suspicion, a huge amount of narcotic drugs, amphetamines which are commonly known as Yaba tablets were recovered.
A case in the matter has been registered under the prevalent sections of the IPC. (ANI)

