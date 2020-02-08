Kolkata: KMC stopped Adhaar updating process after alleged data collecting process for NPR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): The state-run Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Thursday stopped the Aadhaar updating process across the city after some banks allegedly indulged in updating the National Population Register (NPR) form in Watganj, said Firhad Hakim, Kolkata Mayor.

Locals had staged a protest after they suspected the NPR process was conducted on the pretext of Aadhaar verification or rectification. Kolkata Mayor visited the spot and registered an FIR against the bank officials who were at the spot and requested an investigation in this matter.

The state government had said NPR, the exercise which paves the way for National Register of Citizens (NRC) and which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said is a "dangerous game" will not be allowed in the state.

Kolkata Mayor, Firhad Hakim said, "Locals staged a protest after suspecting the NPR process in Watgunj. Our government has strictly said that we won't allow NPR in the state."

"We have registered an FIR and investigation is on whether it was a misunderstanding or has purposely been done," he added.

He said, on the other hand, people are in a panic and are forming a beeline outside the KMC office for birth Certificates despite having said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC will not be implemented in Bengal.

Soon after the KMC stopped the Adhaar updating process the Communist Party of India CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that the Kolkata government should go into details and interact with people to inform that NPR cannot be done in the state.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I don't know whether the government has gone into the details before stopping the process of Aadhaar updating but if they have not then they should go into the details. They should interact with people to inform that NPR cannot be done in the state."

"The government should clear that Aadhaar data can be collected but not NPR, Census can be done but not NPR. This will ease the situation in the state," he added. (ANI)

