Kolkata: Lion cub, 3 langurs rescued

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], June 1 (ANI): A lion cub and three langurs were rescued on Saturday from Belgharia Expressway here.

Based on the intelligence received, a joint team of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) and West Bengal Forest Directorate (WBFD) chased and intercepted a Mahindra Scorpio near Kendriya Vihar Housing Complex, informed the officials.

The three accused, identified as Wasim Rahman (29), Wajid Ali (36) and Md. Gulam Gaus (27), have been arrested in connection with the case.

The lion cub (Panthera Leo) and three langurs (Trachypithecus Poliocephalus)-two adults and a juvenile- were recovered from the vehicle, officials said.

As per the preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that the endangered animals were trafficked from Bangladesh to Western India.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)