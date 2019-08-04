Kolkata: Man arrested for possessing cannabis worth Rs 8 lakh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A person was arrested by the STF on Sunday for allegedly possessing about 8.261 kg "charas" (cannabis) worth Rs 8 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Shafiudding SK, a resident of Dr Sudhir Bose Road area in Kolkata.

"Today, at about 15.40hrs acting on credible source information, a team of STF intercepted a person under Watgunge police station area. Following all legal formalities, a search was conducted and a huge quantity of charas weighing about 8.261kg was recovered from his personal possession," read an official statement.

"Subsequently the detained person was arrested. Other legal formalities are being done and he shall be produced before the court on August 5. The approximate cost of narcotics may be upto 8 lakh," the statement read. (ANI)

