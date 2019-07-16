Kolkata: Man held for selling cannabis near schools, colleges in Park Street

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): One person was arrested and 1.5 kg of cannabis was seized from him in Park Street area here on Monday.

The arrested man has been identified as SK Rashid Iqbal.

"We had received an input that a person comes on a motorcycle and sells cannabis in the area. The Detectives Department of Kolkata Police was maintaining surveillance and successfully arrested the man," said police in a statement.

According to the police, Iqbal confessed to selling the substance near schools and colleges of Park Street area.

"Packets containing cannabis were recovered from his motorcycle. A total of 1.5 kg of cannabis was seized from him," the statement added.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (ANI)

