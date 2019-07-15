Kolkata metro mishap: Railway safety commissioner visits site; announces detailed probe

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 15 (ANI): Commission of Railway Safety Sailesh Garg on Monday announced a detailed investigation into the horrific death of a passenger at a Kolkata metro station earlier this week.

Accompanied by a team of senior railway safety officials, Garg visited the Park Street Metro Railway station, where a man had died after his hand got stuck between the automated doors of a metro train.

"A detailed investigation will be done on the incident," Gard told media after inspecting the metro train whose door had allegedly malfunctioned during the accident.

Sajal Kumar Kanjilal (66) had died after his hand got stuck between the automated doors of a metro train he was attempting to board at the Park Street station on Saturday.

Following the incident, a high-level inquiry had been ordered and an inquiry committee was set up by the metro authorities, according to the PRO Metro. (ANI)

