Kolkata Municipal Corporation conducts disinfection drive

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) workers on Sunday disinfected various areas in the city as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

Several precautionary measures including sanitisation drives are being conducted across the country by the governments of different States amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in West Bengal is 134. Till now, 19 people have either been cured or discharged, while five deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 8,356, including 7,367 active cases of the virus.

So far, 715 patients have either been cured or discharged while 273 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)



