Kolkata: Nadda attends event organised to offer 'tarpan' to deceased party workers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday attended the 'tarpan' or 'divine offering' ceremony of the deceased party workers at Bagbazar Ghat.

The event was attended by among others BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party's state unit president Dilip Ghosh and various other leaders from the state.

The ceremony was organised to showcase solidarity with the families of the deceased party workers. A total of 80 families marked their presence at the holy event.

'Pinda Daan' is a Hindu ritual to offer prayers to the departed soul for their peace and salvation. (ANI)

